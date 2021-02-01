Oprah Winfrey shares rare glimpse inside her home near Meghan Markle’s The media mogul rang in her birthday with a sweet celebration.

As Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 67th birthday on Jan. 29, she gave fans a glimpse of her intimate celebration in her lavish Montecito, Calif. home - and a quick view of one of her cozy dining areas.

In the video the media mogul shared on Instagram Saturday, she sings ‘Happy Birthday’ clad in a striped sweater as she leans over a two-tiered white birthday cake topped with one tall candle.

Oprah and her longtime love Stedman Graham sing 'Happy Birthday'

As her longtime love Stedman Graham sits beside her in a polo shirt and sings along too, Oprah reaches over and gives him a big hug. “Happy Birthday to me,” she sings, flashing her megawatt smile. “Thank you. Beautiful,” she added before taking a seat in a plush cream chair.

“Thank you to all my special friends, and friends I didn’t even know I had, for your birthday wishes! I felt blessed by your messages. And grateful to have another turn around the sun,” she captioned the video. “@stedmangraham and I had a quiet day at home watching The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and Sounder and ate some cake.”

The birthday wishes poured in not long after Oprah posted the video, with friends and fans celebrating her in the comments. “Joy,” Ava Duvernay wrote. “Happy birthday Oprah! I admire you sincerely and celebrate you and what you mean to me. Thank you for the gift of you,” a fan replied.

The superstar lives in a mansion in Montecito – now also home to Meghan, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie. The couple relocated to the Santa Barbara community in July, with their representative later confirming: "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."

Prince William and Meghan Markle cozy up with their son Archie

Montecito is one of the wealthiest communities in the US, and is also home to the likes of Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.

Oprah sparked speculation last December that she had received a Christmas gift from her "neighbor", Meghan Markle, when she hit Instagram and shared a video of herself unwrapping a gift from a mysterious neighbor she referred to as “M”.

"On the first day of Christmas, my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M [crown emoji]) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would've added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays." [sic]

Fans were delighted to get a sneak peek inside the basket, with one joking: "A very 'royal' cup of tea! This is waaaaay better than a neighbor coming over to borrow sugar!!" A second wondered: "Do we think she has her saved as 'M [crown emoji]' on her phone?!"

The hamper included festive decorations alongside packets of 'Superlattes', with Oprah going on to give a demonstration of how to make her favorite new hot drink. It has been confirmed that the Duchess has invested in the ClevrBlends start-up; a female-founded wellness brand, based in Santa Barbara.

