Rightmove’s most-viewed homes around the world are epic – see photos From Florida to Mallorca, these houses are insane

Although we haven’t been able to move much further than the sofa and the local park during the pandemic, that hasn’t stopped us dreaming of properties abroad. Rightmove has revealed its most-viewed houses of 2021 so far from overseas, and the interiors are utterly amazing!

Florida mansion for £16.5million

This island retreat would make an epic holiday home

This six-bedroom residence is the epitome of luxury, and some of its best features include a Koi Pond with magnificent fish, a waterfront summer kitchen, and a glorious outdoor swimming pool – oh, and room for a 100ft yacht!

Everywhere you look the views are remarkable

The stunning waterside home offers sublime views of Biscayne bay and Smugglers Cove, and inside it is just as impressive with a home movie theatre and amazing décor.

Fancy a private screening in your own movie theatre?

View the full listing here.

New York townhouse for £36million

This pad is right in the heart of the city

To call this property unique would be an understatement, just one look and you can see that it is truly one-of-a-kind. The seven-storey structure is fitted with specially curved glass which has travelled from Europe where it was meticulously made, and it allows the building to have panoramic views.

The windows are made from bespoke glass

The cityscape vistas are of course a real selling point of the house, and inside the immaculate interiors make it a modern-day dream.

How chic are these interiors?

View the full listing here.

Mallorca villa for £13million

This property belongs in a movie

This mega-mansion on the southwestern side of Mallorca is a striking design, reminiscent of a home you’d expect to see on a Californian hill, or featured on an episode of Selling Sunset.

The design is breathtaking

Almost every room of the nine-bedroom villa has an amazing view out to the sea, and the massive floor-to-ceiling doors and windows flood the property with light.

This house even has its own spa

Among the many high-spec features included in this property are the two swimming pools – one indoor and one outdoor. Sometimes one pool just isn’t enough!

View the full listing here.

Californian ranch for $40million

This dream residence is in the middle of nowhere

You'll be living the Californian dream at this six-bedroom equestrian ranch, which is nestled in 4,600 acres of rolling hills.

The wine cellar is a sight to behold

A helipad offers a conveniently modern bonus, with access to Los Angeles and beyond, and in between games of tennis or horse-riding trails, you can take a dip in the pool and enjoy breathtaking sunset views. Heaven!

The rustic interiors are so warm and welcoming

View the full listing here.

Manhattan renovation project for £4million

This could be an ideal renovation project

This Manhattan pad proves that some people are interested in a property project. It's not as polished as the other houses, but it has bags of charm and potential, and at just £4million it is actually rather affordable in contrast.

The multi-floored property is truly unique

It is currently arranged as three separate homes: a three-bed upper duplex with a roof deck, a lower duplex with garden access, and a separate carriage house. For those with a vision, this could be an amazing family home with a little TLC.

This home has lots of potential for conversion

It is located in the heart of Manhattan’s West Village, and it's a stone's throw away from a multitude of restaurants and boutiques.

View the full listing here.

