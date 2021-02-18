Nicole Byer shares glimpse inside home with a beautiful bouquet of flowers The comedian and actress presents Nailed It! on Netflix

Nicole Byer has shared a peek inside her home as she showcased a bouquet of flowers from housemate and friend, comedian John Milhiser.

MORE: Joe and Jill Biden's home has incredible features - White House rooms, history revealed

The room that was shown featured a chic blue sofa in the background, with a large thatch piece of furniture to its side. On the table were a set of animal mugs featuring a tiger and a zebra.

But the star of the room was the beautiful bouquet of hyacinths in the centre of the picture, sat inside a modest glass vase, with a small handpainted picture of a dog next to them.

Loading the player...

Watch: Nicole Byer takes small tumble while on roller-skates

The television host joked on her Instagram Story that her "dog got me flowers."

Nicole has shot to fame as a comedian and actress, appearing in series like 30 Rock, Loosely Exactly Nicole and Transparent.

She is also known as a television and podcast host with series like Nailed It! and Why Won't You Date Me? and is set to host a revival of the game show Wipeout alongside professional wrestler John Cena.

The flowers stole all the attention in the room

The Emmy-award nominated television host has recently been recovering from a fractured fibula, and last week posted an update on her progress.

Celebrating her recovery from her injury, which she sustained near Thanksgiving, she posted: "I CAN FINALLY WALK WITHOUT A BOOT... sometimes."

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's home near Travis Barker is beyond chic - see photos

MORE: Cat Deeley's heavenly family garden is what every child wants

The comedian hosts popular cooking show Nailed It! on Netflix

Explaining the accident, she wrote: "The colorful thing is what I slipped on causing the tumble and rose such a clatter." She then joked that she "loved that 2020 ended this way for me... I'm sorry to see it go."

Nicole also praised her friends for helping her throughout her recovery, adding: "I thrived @johnmilhiser and the nice man who lives with me have taken very nice care of me and @marcylane2 and @thesheertruth drove me to all of my surgeries and doctors appts and a hotel in Santa Clarita and the bank and a ton of other people sent/brought me treats and checked in I have very good nice friends."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.