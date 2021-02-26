Michelle Keegan shares magical video from £2million home with Mark Wright Michelle and Mark live in a mansion in Essex

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright currently live in their stunning home worth £2million in Essex, while they are in the process of renovating their "dream home" nearby.

The couple often share glimpses of the property on social media, and a new video by Michelle gave fans a look at their mammoth garden.

"The sound of birds singing and someone doing the gardening can only mean one thing," she wrote. "Summer is coming."

The Our Girl star added a poll for her followers to respond to, asking: "Can you feel summer in the air today?"

The footage showed the never ending lawn space that the pair have, surrounded by tall trees that offer as much privacy as they need.

Michelle has previously posted a whole host of other photos and videos from the garden, too.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have cream sun loungers in their garden

Last year, she posed for a snap on a rattan sun lounger with cream cushions.

Another image showed that Michelle and Mark have so much space that they have even fitted a Koi Carp pond complete with a miniature wooden bridge in their garden.

Mark and Michelle's garden has a Koi Carp pond

As for their new house, they purchased the building for £1.3million in February 2020, and after completely demolishing it, have been working on making it their own ever since.

The listing revealed that the house features a total of five bedrooms and three bathrooms across three floors and 3,000 square feet of space.

Décor follows a chic grey and white colour scheme, with a grand entrance hall with white stairs and grey velvet furnishings throughout including sofas and curtains. Metallic silver finishes add to the sophisticated aesthetic via chandeliers, glass tables with metal bases and silver flower vases.

The home also has its own cinema room, complete with enormous flatscreen television.

