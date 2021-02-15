Michelle Keegan fans shocked by latest home photo Did you spot something scary too?

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright are currently in the process of building their dream home in Essex, but a seemingly innocent photo of Michelle on the stairs of her current home left her fans shocked when they thought they spotted a huge spider on the wall.

The actress uploaded a snap to her Instagram feed, cuddling her beloved pet dogs in a casual loungewear two piece from Very to wish her fans a "Happy Galentine's Day". But some followers were all too fixated on the large ominous black shape in the background.

One of Michelle's loyal fans rushed to the comments section to say: "Thought that was a bloody massive spider on your wall for a second," and that one comment received over 100 likes from fellow followers thinking the exact same thing. Another added: "Me too! Had to double take!" and a third admitted: "I had to zoom in to check!"

Michelle's fans thought her plant was a giant spider

Luckily, it was not what they originally thought and the object was in fact a plant on display in a built-in shelf at the top of the stairs.

The Brassic star's hallway is styled with soft muted tones, and has a plush cream carpet, wooden banister and mottled wallpaper.

Elsewhere in the house, Michelle has given the interiors a glamourous touch with luxury soft furnishes and lots of glitzy decorations.

The couple's current Essex abode is very luxurious

While their current property is stunning with lots of lavish details, we are sure their new build will be even more fabulous. Michelle and Mark purchased a nearby farmhouse for £1.3million in February 2020 and we cannot wait to see the finished results. Perhaps minus the scary plant though…

