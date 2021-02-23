Strictly's Tess Daly and Vernon Kay sell £1.7million home – details The couple purchased the house back in 2018

Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay have sold their £1.7million home after deciding against knocking it down and replacing it with a new home.

The couple, who bought the property back in 2018 for £1.5million, have planning permission to build their dream home, but have now decided to not go ahead with the works after neighbours expressed their objections.

Tess and I'm a Celebrity star Vernon had enlisted Urban Curve Architecture, to create their "sustainable and energy-efficient family dwelling".

The new build would feature a "timber effect front door" as well as windows "in grey aluminium frames". The property would have been four storeys, yet with "the appearance of a two-storey dwelling".

Despite the family's setback, Tess, Vernon and their daughters, Phoebe and Amber, share a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

The house features its own private swimming pool and a huge garden with space for Tess' beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

Tess and Vernon bought their second home in 2018

The mum-of-two previously told HELLO! that her favourite thing to do is relaxing at home with her daughters and spending quality time together.

She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

During lockdown, the family even created their own vegetable patch in their incredible garden.

Tess, 51, shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it, "We made a tiny 'experimental' vegetable plot and planted these at the start of lockdown, and am now chuffed to bits as the first raspberries and strawberries have just made an appearance.

"Been making a conscious effort to boost the old wellbeing by staying positive and engaged in enriching activities and it feels good growing stuff."