Strictly's Tess Daly hosts al fresco sleepover in her garden for daughters Phoebe and Amber This looks so fun!

She'll soon be returning to hosting duties on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, so it's no surprise that Tess Daly is keen to spend lots of quality time with her daughters Phoebe and Amber during the summer holidays. The 50-year-old revealed she was having an al fresco sleepover with her daughters on Monday, with the family deciding to sleep on the trampoline in their garden.

Tess shared some photos of the special sleepover on her Instagram Stories, showing how they had draped the trampoline in sheets and blankets to make it even darker, with a string of fairy lights strung across the top. "Trampoline sleepover," Tess captioned the photos, one of which showed her eldest daughter Phoebe, 14, standing on the trampoline in a crop top and patterned skirt. The mum-of-two had earlier revealed their plans in an Instagram post, telling fans she was keeping her fingers crossed that it didn't rain.

Tess Daly had an outdoor sleepover with her daughters

Vernon and Tess have the ideal garden for fun family activities, complete with their own outdoor swimming pool. The huge garden has a terrace with rattan sofas, which Tess has described as her "favourite spot" at their home. There is even space for the family to keep their two Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow, which they bought in 2017 after Tess said it was always a dream of hers to own some.

The Strictly host transformed her trampoline into a bed

The celebrity couple live together in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and the Strictly host has previously spoken to HELLO! about their home life, saying she loves nothing more than being able to spend time there with her family. It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum,' she said.

