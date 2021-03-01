Kate Middleton's fave designer launches homeware – check it out

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Middleton is well-known for looking flawless every time she steps out in public (or appears on a Zoom call for that matter) and one of her trusted fashion favourites is the brand Tabitha Webb. Hailed for the daring colours and bold prints, the label has now launched an exclusive range of duvet covers with QVC.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton and Prince William's home is truly astonishing - see inside

From delicate cranes to statement leopard print, there is a print for everyone. Tabitha recognises the importance of a nice bedspread: "Walking into a bedroom with gorgeous bedding will always bring a smile to your face."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton films in unseen part of her home with Prince William

Other celebrity fans of Tabitha's include Fearne Cotton, Claudia Winkleman, Davina McCall and Holly Willoughby – as well as the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton.

Canes duvet set, from £79, Tabitha Webb at QVC

While we don't know if Kate Middleton's bed is soon going to be dressed with Tabitha's designs, we do know that she's a big fan of Oka homeware, too. The Duchess revealed her stunning floral cushions during a video call from Kensington Palace back in 2020. She paired the statement pieces with minimal rust ones to balance out her sofa.

SEE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's home has a secret optical illusion – can you spot it?

MORE: Kate Middleton's former £1.88million London flat unveiled, where she lived during her twenties

Kate Middleton has Oka cushions on her sofa

The cushion covers are formed of a cream base with light blue and red floral embroidery, from the brand's Lucinda collection, with inspiration coming from Indian patterns. Although Kate's exact covers are now sold out, we have found a similar design – and the best news is that's in the sale!

Anar cushion cover, £45, Oka

The pandemic has offered up a closer look inside royal residences, and Kate Middleton and Prince William are not often seen without a special photograph or two behind them. They tend to be displayed in antique gold frames and we think The Duchess would approve of this elegant version from Wayfair.

RELATED: Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's beautiful country retreat

Demarco picture frame, £33,99, Wayfair

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.