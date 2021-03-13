Mrs Hinch sends fans wild with incredible Easter tree

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch has transformed her home into the ultimate Easter grotto! With spring on the horizon, the influencer has been showing off her crafty side and creating the most stunning displays and one of our favourites is her sunshine yellow Easter tree.

Taking to Instagram, Sophie Hinchliffe recently shared a sweet video of her son Ronnie as he helped his mum to decorate the tree with pastel eggs, as well as the most adorable chick and bunny ornaments.

Mrs Hinch's Easter tree wowed fans

Featured as a centrepiece on the Instagrammer's dining table, Mrs Hinch was clearly pleased with the final result, writing:

"I bought our spring tree and all of the decorations from one of our local garden centres guys called @perrywoodtiptree."

"I've also had a look at eBay to see if there's much on there for you all...I found these."

Sharing her suggestions for creating the ultimate Easter tree, we've tracked down her recommended eBay buys – and they're all under £20.

60cm Glitter USB Easter Tree, £15.59, eBay

Retailing at £15.59, this luxury 60cm twig tree comes with 24 LED lit white sparkle lights.

Wooden Easter Decorations, £2.89, eBay

A total bargain at £2.89, decorate your tree with these wooden Easter decorations. From bunnies to robins, flowers to butterfly clips, you’ll have your tree looking picture perfect in no time.

The influencer has also created an Easter basket display

Earlier in the week, Mrs Hinch unveiled another of her incredible spring creations – the Easter basket display which she's crafted for her living room coffee table.

Filling a small wicker basket with artificial hay and flowers, Mrs Hinch added a number of colourful speckled eggs as well as rabbit and hedgehog ornaments. Posting a photo of the scene, she wrote:

"I can't wait for Ron to see this in the morning! He loves things like this."

"Something so simple but it's made me so excited for sunshine in the garden and Easter egg hunts with the boys."

