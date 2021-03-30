Christie Brinkley's palatial greenhouse looks like it belongs in a botanical garden The model has green fingers

Christie Brinkley has been showing off her gardening skills as she tended to some flowers in her greenhouse – and the structure could belong in a botanical garden.

In a series of snaps, the supermodel beamed as she tended to some beautiful red flowers, while a host of other plants filled the building.

And if fans looked up, they could see that the greenhouse's roof stretched to almost half of the height of Christie's beautiful $29.5million home.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley's garden belongs on a movie set

The star hoped to inspire her fans into joining her in the garden, as she posted: "Bloom Where You're Planted," alongside a host of flower-related emojis like a sunflower and daisy.

Although the supermodel is known for her glamorous looks, she opted to go for a more practical style, as she wore some blue dungarees and a yellow jumper.

And to protect herself from any thorns, she also made sure to wear a thick pair of gloves.

Many fans complimented the star's post, as a whole host called the supermodel "beautiful" and one even said: "You even inspire the flowers to bloom."

The star's greenhouse was huge

Other fans were wowed with the greenhouse, as one put: "Beautiful greenhouse & can't wait to see more. Happy Gardening."

Another said: "I'm finally putting in a greenhouse this Spring and I'm so excited about it! I'm having a little area for my dogs put in too so they can garden with me!"

This isn't the first time that the star has impressed with her gardening skills, as earlier this month she wowed as she showed off a harvest of lettuce.

The model posed with a box of homegrown vegetables underneath a swoon-worthy floral archway brimming with pretty roses, and the dreamy set-up looked like it belonged on a postcard.

The model is a keen gardener

Alongside the image, she joked: "Lettuce Rejoice! Spring is just around the corner and hope is in the air! So don't be radicchio, mask up, get vaccinated, and what the kale...let's party!"

Christie's New York estate is spread across 20 acres, with a working farm on site, and the model likes to spend a lot of time outdoors.

Inside, her glorious home is just as amazing, with a retro theme throughout, featuring floral furniture and quirky artwork.

But the supermodel will be parting with her house one day soon though, as according to reports, it is currently on the market.

As well as her idyllic retreat in The Hamptons, the mother-of-three has a jaw-dropping Turks and Caicos property with unbelievable beachfront views.

