Christie Brinkley's flawless complexion in new video sparks major fan reaction The star laid bare her beauty secrets

Christie Brinkley is sharing the secrets to her model good looks - and she's eternally youthful while doing it.

The model's fans were left amazed at her flawless complexion in a new video she shared on Instagram from inside her stunning home.

Christie, 67, chatted to the camera and there wasn't a wrinkle or fine line in sight as she explained how to get her picture-perfect look.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares the secrets to her age-defying skin - and she looks amazing

The star was promoting her collaboration with SBLA Beauty and introduced a number of products she won't go without.

She said: "I swear by my @sblabeauty Neck Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wands! Clinically PROVEN to rejuvenate your skin from the top of your forehead to the bottom of your décolétage!

"You will love the look of your neck and jawline too! My jaw was on the floor when I saw what it did for me! Ou la la! They are fantastique! SBLA.com @sblabeauty #beautytiptuesday #beautytips #beautyshare website coming soon.

Christie always manages to look impeccable

"PS I got the wrap it up signal as I was due to go on another show so I’ll have to tell you about the Nighttime Purple Collagen Tightening Wand later!"

Her daughter, Alexa Ray Joel commented: "Looking soft & luminous... I'm getting Marilyn Monroe Vibes," while other fans wrote: "Clearly it's working. You are so gorgeous".

Many of her followers said they had already ordered their products and were hoping for the same results!

Christie's fans wanted to know her beauty secrets - and she told them!

Christie recently debuted a new shorter, shaggy haircut. She was able to get a professional makeover for the first time in 12 months and was overjoyed with the results - as were her fans!

She revealed: "I got my first haircut that I haven’t done myself in a year! It feels great! I hope I'll be able to make it look good on my own. I'm kind of getting Jane Fonda Klute 2021 vibes. (if I do say so myself!)."

