Christie Brinkley's legs go on forever in high-cut bodysuit and heels for sensational new photo The star blew fans away

We want what she's having! Christie Brinkley has a brand new business venture and an amazing new look to go with it.

The star shared a snapshot from a new photoshoot for her collaboration with SBLA Beauty and at 62-years-old she's still got it.

MORE: Christie Brinkley debuts new shorter shaggy hairstyle - and it's so youthful

Christie posted the image on Instagram and everything from her windswept hair to her high-cut bodysuit and never-ending legs was fabulous.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shows off her stunning Turks and Caicos beach

The supermodel had a pair of sky-high heels on in the photo, and a jacket draped elegantly over her shoulders.

She'd topped off the glamorous look with oversized earrings and a glowing tan.

"Ok… I'm ready for my Zoom! #girlboss @sblabeauty," she captioned the image from the back of the camera.

SEE: Christie Brinkley's dining room inside $29.5million home is breathtaking

MORE: Christie Brinkley wows in tiny bikini bottoms and tight swim top in throwback photo

Christie showed off the results of her latest photoshoot

Many of her fans were left speechless and could only post 'on fire' emojis while others commented: "I think you're literally aging backwards. Beautiful," and "a goddess, as usual".

Her toned physique didn't go unnoticed by followers who said: "Beautiful strong legs. I'm sure you worked hard for those!" and "I want those legs".

Just days before, Christie unveiled a brand new shorter haircut after a year of trimming her own locks.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley wows in just a sweater a la Elizabeth Hurley

MORE: Christie Brinkley is snow bunny chic in new pics

Christie recently debuted new shorter hairstyle

The supermodel shared a selfie with the shaggy do and the makeup-free snap prompted a barrage of comments from fans too.

Christie recently shared the news that she was teaming up with SBLA Beauty and wrote on Instagram: "I am super excited to introduce you to @sblabeauty I am joining forces with them and their innovative creator @randijoy6 as brand ambassador and equity partner to bring you revolutionary products that really work!

SEE: Christie Brinkley's luxury beachfront property is show-stopping

Christie works hard to stay in shape

"I am also excited to let you know that in the days ahead we will be starting a beauty and wellness page where I can share with you everything I have learned in my 47 year career as a model and most of all I want to hear from you... to answer your beauty wellness questions and concerns so hopefully together we can create more products tailored to your beauty needs!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.