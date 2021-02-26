Christie Brinkley's dining room inside $29.5million home is breathtaking Her estate is out of this world

Christie Brinkley has a truly envy-inducing multi-million dollar property portfolio - and one look inside the dining room of her Hamptons home will have you swooning!

The model, 67, brings plenty of her style and grace into her home decor, but still manages to make it incredibly homely.

Christie shared a glimpse inside her property - which boasts a $29.5million price tag - when she posted on Instagram on Friday.

She was promoting an upcoming interview and her new beauty collaboration with SBLA Beauty, but her beautiful home almost eclipsed the message.

Christie was sat at her huge, marble and wood dining room table, which was adorned with striking purple orchids.

Huge ceiling to floor windows and doors could be seen behind her, leading out onto an expansive patio.

Christie conducted a virtual interview from the comfort of her beautiful dining room

An edgy chandelier hung above her and one of her dogs snuggled on the antique chair, parked at the end of the table.

The sun shone through the trees behind her and Christie looked right at home - as she should have.

The star’s dining area is just one of an abundance of rooms inside the estate which spreads across 20 acres.

Christie's estate sits on 20 acres

It’s made up of three separate compounds including a 50-foot-tall observation tower which gives it the name, Tower Hill.

Christie first purchased the home in 1998 for $3.2million but put it up for sale for a significant more last year.

The house has a quirky aesthetic and appears to have a nautical theme throughout. Since Christie has a love for sailing, this makes perfect sense.

The mum-of-three recently moved back to New York after spending several months at her Turks and Caicos luxury home with her family.

