Argos is selling a rainbow tepee and it might just be the cutest thing we've ever seen

In light of the recent news that garden parties and outdoor gatherings can recommence (socially distanced, of course) we've all been on the hunt for the very best garden furniture and decorations to transform our outdoor spaces - from patio heaters to outdoor lighting.

But who said the adults get to have all the garden fun? Argos has just launched the cutest rainbow tepee for your little ones to enjoy the ultimate outdoor adventures – the perfect hideaway for big imaginations.

Whether you're a stargazer or an avid adventurer, this tepee is a garden must-have

With adjustable flaps that can tie shut for secret club meetings, complete with two see-through mesh windows to allow for the ultimate fort defending, this playful tepee is a must-have to turn your outdoor spaces into a play-safe zone.

The simple, sturdy design of the tepee tent makes it a breeze to fold up and store away when playtime is over. Or when the adult garden party begins!

Better yet – this stylish hideaway suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, so little ones who aren't lucky enough to have a garden can still join in with the fun. At just £50, you'll want to add this to your summer wishlist.

One rave review from a playful parent read: "My little boy loves this tepee tent. He has hours of fun playing in it and creating a den for him and his toys and teddies. It is perfect for inside or outside".

Rainbow Play Tepee, £50, Argos

The fun rainbow print makes this tepee a welcoming feature to any outdoor space, and can be easily assembled even if crafting is not your forte. Whether you turn your tepee into a fort with bedsheets and cushions, or create a comfy snug for bedtime reading, the possibilities are endless and guaranteed to keep your little ones occupied for hours.

