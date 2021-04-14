Piers Morgan has moved out of London - see his countryside bolthole The former GMB star lives with his wife and his daughter

Without Good Morning Britain to tie him to London, Piers Morgan has relocated with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise to Newick, Sussex. The family have a second home there in the countryside, and it looks truly idyllic!

GALLERY: Piers Morgan's mammoth homes with wife Celia REVEALED

The broadcaster uploaded a photograph of himself outside of a pub called The Royal Oak, proudly holding a pint and he also geotagged Newick, calling it 'home'.

Over on his Instagram Stories, Piers also gave fans an uninterrupted look at the sprawling garden belonging to his countryside abode. Panning the camera to show off a vast expanse of manicured grounds, a gravelled area and an outdoor seating area, as well as a glimpse at his very own private pool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan shows off vast grounds at his countryside home

The seemingly endless garden has been beautifully curated with lots of shrubbery, trees and flower beds.

Piers has already enjoyed a pint al fresco

SEE: Inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' epic houses

LOOK: Piers Morgan's wedding day to Celia Walden might surprise you

His Newick home is often compared to a park

At one side of the picture-perfect pool, there is a wooden outdoor dining table with coordinating chairs and a cream parasol. We're sure this will become the perfect spot for al fresco dining when UK weather warms up.

There is no doubting that this space could be mistaken for an actual park. He once described the garden as "like Watership Down" with a photo showing how the vast lawn was being explored by several rabbits. It really does look like it is from a story book!

The countryside retreat even has a pool

His London home, however, has received criticism online for being messy and the garden was once even likened to a prison yard. The family have one other property, located in LA, which they haven't been able to visit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.