Loading the player...

Amanda Holden's before and after kitchen transformation is goals The Britain's Got Talent judge has been busy renovating her home during lockdown

Amanda Holden often shares glimpses of her home on social media, and a recent video showed just how much her main house in Surrey has changed during lockdown.

It was filmed in her kitchen alongside Amanda's daughter Hollie, 9, and showed cream walls and natural wooden flooring, as well as a vintage Coca Cola fridge at one side.

SEE: Amanda Holden's two gorgeous homes will blow your mind

Amanda captioned it: "This day last year. A whole year ago! And my old kitchen… So many changes," along with a laughing emoji.

Sure enough, Amanda's new kitchen is worlds away from its old retro aesthetic.

MORE: Amanda Holden's home is a fully-fledged hotel - complete with spa and bar

Amanda Holden's kitchen after redecorating

In January, she shared a photo from the room once her husband Chris Hughes had finished redecorating. The new design encompasses moody navy blue walls and kitchen cupboards with aged brass fittings including handles and taps.

SEE: Amanda Holden films epic £5k playhouse at family home

Amanda's kitchen now has a navy blue colour scheme

As for the area that Amanda and Hollie previously filmed in, another clip that Amanda posted in partnership with Marks & Spencer showed that that the floor is now fitted with matching navy blue floorboards, while it looks as though the vintage Coca Cola fridge has been removed.

Upon showing off her updated kitchen, Amanda penned: "I've been re-surfaced. During the last lockdown, I made so many home improvements that Chrispy's got a sweat on as to what I've got planned next! What's your next project?"

The Britain's Got Talent judge also went on to credit her new cupboards and worktops to Cosentino, a company specialising in home surfaces, and Marble Ideas Ltd, where she sourced the materials for the space, as well as the mirrored tiles on the walls.

Amanda Holden's kitchen was previously cream

Another past image showed that some of the walls previously featured exposed brick, while the pendant lights above Amanda's island have remained a consistent feature throughout both the old and new renovation.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.