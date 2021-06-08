The Repair Shop stars' private homes unveiled: Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, more Steve Fletcher has also revealed glimpses into his house

Their eclectic workshops may be well used, but when The Repair Shop stars need some downtime, they have stunning homes to retreat to. From Suzie Fletcher's countryside abode to Will Kirk's stylish London property with his fiancée, take a look at where they live…

SEE: The Escape To The Country presenters' homes are so stunning - see inside

Suzie Fletcher

Suzie Fletcher lived in America for 22 years whilst working as a saddle maker, but returned to the UK after the death of her husband. She now resides in her home county of Oxfordshire, and while she doesn't have social media, she did make a rare appearance from the house on This Morning.

Suzie set up a camera in her kitchen, which is fitted with natural oak wooden cupboards and black worktops, and features a matching black fridge.

MORE: Homes Under The Hammer star Lucy Alexander's home is every family's dream

Will Kirk

Will Kirk lives in Wandsworth with his fiancée, who he previously told Lorraine he had planned to marry in September 2020, but the pandemic means they were forced to cancel their nuptials.

READ: Will Kirk opens up about love life

Will showed fans a glimpse into his modern living room on his birthday when he sat in front of his birthday cupcakes. The room has wooden flooring, large floor-to-ceiling windows and a chic grey sofa. This picture also reveals that Will has a stylish glass balcony at his property.

He is the most open of all stars of the show on social media, and has recently shared another image of his home. The room has white walls and light brown carpets, and Will has added house plants and photo frames in different shapes and sizes on the wall.

Will's dining room is furnished with a wooden dining table, and features a stone fireplace with a mirror positioned on the wall above.

RELATED: Who are The Repair Shop presenters' children?

Steve Fletcher

Suzie's brother Steve also appears in The Repair Shop. He lives nearby to his sister in the town of Witney in Oxfordshire, with his partner Mel and son Fred. He has only ever offered fans occasional glimpses inside the property, including this room with white vaulted ceilings and Velux windows, when he was pictured with his granddaughter.

Jay Blades

Jay Blades lives in Wolverhampton with his partner Christine Goodman. The couple have kept the property tightly under wraps, but Jay regularly shares photos from his private workshop on Instagram. It's not clear whether the space is within his home, but with grey walls and matching grey wooden floorboards, it's the perfect blank canvas for him to create his unique furniture.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.