Charles Spencer wows with snap of previously unseen area of 550-acre Althorp home

Charles Spencer often shares photos from his family home, Althorp, on social media, and his latest has revealed a previously unseen area of the 550-acre estate.

The 58-year-old, who grew up at Althorp alongside his late sister Princess Diana, shared a photo of the falconry building located in the grounds of the estate on Wednesday morning, and revealed the fascinating story behind the building with his followers.

"The Falconry was built for one week’s entertainment, in 1613. Guests watched falconry displays from its many windows - which were then unglazed. Amazing that it’s still such a presence in the park at @althorphouse more than four centuries on," Earl Spencer captioned a photo of the building shrouded in mist across the park.

The snap met a positive response from Charles' followers, including one who commented: "Amazing indeed! Beautiful building." Others agreed: "Beautiful."

The Spencer family's ancestral home in Northamptonshire boasts 90 rooms and expansive parkland, and was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Charles Spencer showcased the falconry at Althorp

Charles inherited Althorp following the death of his father in March 1992, at which point he also succeeded as 9th Earl Spencer.

He now resides there with his third wife, Karen Gordon. The couple were married in June 2011 and together share daughter Lady Charlotte Diana, nine.

Earl Spencer grew up at Althorp with Princess Diana

The Earl enjoys sharing photos and details of the estate's rich family history with his followers, and in April he even shared a private glimpse inside the family tomb, where a stone figure with its hands together in prayer gesture was lying in rest.

"The tomb of my ancestor Sir John Spencer - who died precisely 500 years ago today, on 14 April 1522," he wrote. "He bought the farmland around Althorp, and then built @althorphouse in 1508. Businessman, sheep farmer, sheriff, and politician, he was knighted by Henry VIII in 1519."

