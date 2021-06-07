The Queen to move Prince Philip's treasured item from Buckingham Palace There are changes taking place at Her Majesty's home

As the Queen prepares to celebrate her first Trooping the Colour without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who sadly died aged 99 on 9 April this year, she also is having his chair removed from The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

LOOK: Magical royal libraries and reading rooms: The Queen, Duchess Camilla and more

The decision for the Chair of Estate to be removed is because it is going to form part of a tribute to the late Duke. The Royal Collection Trust has announced that the Prince Philip: A Celebration will be comprised of two displays, one at Windsor Castle and another at Holyroodhouse in Scotland. They will pay tribute to his significant life events, his naval career and his sporting pursuits and interests.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's love story revealed

A highlight of the display at Windsor Castle will be a section devoted to Prince Philip's role at the Queen's coronation in 1953.

The Coronation robe and coronet worn by the Prince during the service will be on display, alongside his Chair of Estate, which he sat in for the Queen's coronation.

Special items from the Queen's coronation are set to go on display

The chair is upholstered with crimson silk damask and there is tasselled fringing in white and crimson. The high backs and scrolls make it distinctly regal and there is a 'P' for Prince Philip on the back enclosed by the symbol of the Order of the Garter. The Queen has a matching chair with ‘EIIR’ representing Queen Elizabeth II, and her throne will remain at Buckingham Palace.

The matching thrones can be seen here at the back of The Throne Room

PHOTOS: 16 jaw-dropping royal living rooms: Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle and more

MORE: The Queen changes visiting rules at her home

The collection of possessions at Holyroodhouse will also include items from the royal wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten in 1947. Their invitation, order of service and wedding breakfast menu will be displayed for visitors to see.

Prince Philip spent a lot of time at Windsor Castle before he passed away

The touching tribute is taking place at Windsor Castle between 24 June – 20 September, a residence which holds a special place in the Queen's heart. Not only did her husband spend his final days resting at the castle, but it is also believed that the Queen will now change her main residence to here instead of Buckingham Palace.

MORE: Will Prince Charles ever live at Buckingham Palace?

Windsor Castle is in close proximity to Royal Lodge where Prince Andrew lives as well as Bagshot Park, which is the official home of Prince Edward.

Items will also be at Palace of Holyroodhouse from 23 July until 31 October 2021.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.