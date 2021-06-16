6 viral garden hacks that will transform your outside space in minutes These will change your life (and your home)

When the warmer weather hits, we all flock to our gardens, patios or balconies for some fresh air – but how do you keep our outdoor spaces looking lovely if you're not green-fingered?

If you want a picture-perfect garden with minimal effort, then it's worth trying out some super-quick and easy TikTok and Instagram hacks that Tombola has pulled together. Using oats, white vinegar, cake tins and more household items, you can spruce up your plants and outdoor spaces. Take a look...

1. Use white vinegar to clean your patio

If you don't want to splash out on a pressure washer then turn to a £2 bottle of white vinegar instead. Mix half white vinegar and water together, let it sit for around 20 minutes and then use a strong gardening brush to scrub it before rinsing it away.

2. Old milk is a natural fertiliser

Spoiled milk can act as a natural fertiliser, Blossom revealed on Instagram - simply mix it with your soil and add it to the top of your plants and voila!

The water bottle trick is perfect for those who forget to water their plants

3. Cinnamon can help plant growth

Sprinkling cinnamon on seedlings can encourage growth and stop bugs from eating your plants. Plus, it has antifungal properties to prevent disease, according to one TikTok user.

4. Glass bottles can gradually water your plants

Do you forget to water your plants regularly? Or maybe you're planning to go away? One TikTok user suggested filling glass bottles with water and sticking them straight into the soil upside down to drip feed your plants – genius.

You can make DIY stepping stones using cake tins and cement

5. Make stepping stones with cake tins

Mrs Hinch is behind this home hack! She created DIY stepping stones with a bag of cement, some cake tins and her old splashback tiles. Mix the cement with water, line cake tins with clingfilm and carefully pour the cement into the tin. Mrs Hinch then popped her kitchen tiles into the mix and left it to set until the next day.

6. Use oats to perk up your plants

If your plants are wilting or looking a little lacklustre, just add two tablespoons of dried oats around the soil once a month to give them a new lease of life. A TikTok video revealed they have certain nutrients such as phosphorus and iron.

