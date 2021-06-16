Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

Alex Scott was spotted moving into her new London home in March 2021, which reportedly cost her £1.5million.

READ: Working from home in the garden? This laptop sunshade will change your life

Although the Football Focus star tends to keep her personal life private, photos show removal men carrying a mattress for a double bed and a Peloton bike – perhaps she has her own home gym inside to help her keep fit.

Alex has also shared small glimpses inside her current and former homes on social media – and they're every bit as stunning as you'd expect. Take a look at all the peeks the Strictly star has shared…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott shares message for Dan Walker from inside her home

The former Arsenal striker filmed inside her living room as she shared the news that she will be the first permanent female host of Football Focus. In the background, there was a large bookshelf filled with colourful reads, a palm plant and a guitar propped against the wall.

The room appears to be painted in a light blue shade and there are white shutters covering the window.

In March, Alex shared a video that appeared to be inside her former home, which was decorated with white walls and cream carpets topped with a grey and mustard patterned rug. The TV star sat on a black chair with an orange cushion, while several family photos could be displayed on a black unit behind her.

RELATED: 7 royal garden tips from Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & more

Another snap, which she tagged as "home sweet home", revealed the chest of drawers sat underneath a colourful painting, while large glass doors lead out onto the garden.

PHOTOS: 16 jaw-dropping royal living rooms: Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, more

A photo taken in August 2020 shows her former home featured a plush sofa topped with a striped blanket, while the edge of a TV is visible in the background.

In a fitness video Alex filmed during lockdown, she shared a glimpse at her garden which had black floors and space for her bikes to be stored. Two large houseplants sat just inside what looks like her home gym, since she has shared several clips of her workout sessions from inside the room.

MORE: 11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.