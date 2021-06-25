Call the Midwife star Helen George's cosy home where she'll raise new baby The actress is pregnant with her second child

Call the Midwife star Helen George and her partner Jack Ashton recently announced they are expecting their second child, and one look at their family home shows that it's the perfect place to raise a family.

The couple – who already share daughter Wren – moved into the property back in November when Helen shared pictures of a removal van and wrote: "Exhausted after our house move. We literally couldn’t have done it without @davisandmac, the nicest guys!"

Since then, they have decorated the interiors with bright colours and vintage furniture. Take a tour inside the stunning property…

Helen George's kitchen

Helen baked a gingerbread house with Wren over the festive season, and although the cream kitchen worktops are covered with flour and dough, it's clear that the space is beautiful. There are white cabinets with gold handles and marble-effect herringbone splashback tiles, while a black toaster and cream retro radio can be seen on the side.

Helen George's living room

Helen's living room features a bright yellow velvet sofa where she cuddled up for a PJ party with Wren. It is topped with colour-clashing scatter cushions including a giant yellow and green pineapple as well as pink embroidered and leopard print designs. In the background, a shelf appears to hold a selection of drinks next to the fireplace.

Posing for a photo ahead of her appearance on The One Show, Helen stood in front of a black and cream fireplace with festive garlands draped across the mantelpiece and a black peacock fireguard in front. The walls are a soft yellow and there is a photo of giraffes hanging on the wall.

Helen George's bedroom

Helen and Jack's bedroom appears to be painted a muted green with lots of family artwork decorating the walls. Sharing a photo of her wooden chest of drawers, she wrote: "Loving our new bedroom chest. Cheap as chips from an auction and surrounded by Jack’s Dad’s art." Two doors on either side look like built-in wardrobes for the pair.

Helen George's daughter's bedroom

One of the first things the couple did when moving in was making their daughter's room homely. Speaking of her removal men, she gushed: "They even set up Wren’s Dolls House." The three-story wooden design was sitting on a wooden piece of furniture, while pink and red striped wallpaper was visible in the background.

Helen George's garden

A photo of the pair on their move-in day shows a large window that overlooks the garden, where Helen's grey rattan outdoor furniture was ready to be assembled.

The front door has been painted a dusty pink and was decorated with a large gold bow for Christmas, while the red brick exterior was visible at the edges of the snap.

