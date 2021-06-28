Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could give up UK home next year The Duke and Duchess of Sussex usually reside in the US

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid back the renovation costs for their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, the reports also revealed that the royal couple covered the property's rent from June 2020 until March 2022. So, what will happen after March next year?

The lease will be up on Frogmore Cottage by spring next year, but it is unknown whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will ditch this UK base. They could decide to find something more affordable given the fact their permanent home is now in the US.

Prince Harry is currently residing at Frogmore, after flying to the UK on Friday 25 June, to be in London for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace, where he will be reunited with his brother Prince William.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has remained in Santa Barbara with the couple's two-year-old son, Archie, and their newborn daughter Lilibet.

The royal property is currently rented by the Sussexes

Frogmore Cottage is occupied by Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and after they moved in in November 2020, a friend told HELLO!: "Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time.

Prince Harry is allowing his cousin to stay at his UK home

"It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

This twee home will have lots of fond memories for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only was it their first home with baby Archie, but their incredible wedding reception in 2018 was hosted in the same grounds, at the nearby Frogmore House.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a stunning house in the US

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovation works in 2019 before the couple moved in, converting the Grade II-listed property from separate apartments to a single-family home. They paid back the £2.4million of taxpayers' money after they stepped down as senior royals.

