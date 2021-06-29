Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's remote Scottish home during first lockdown - inside Birkhall is located on the Queen's Balmoral estate

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have a portfolio of stunning royal homes, including Clarence House in London and Highgrove near Gloucestershire and they also have a jaw-dropping residence in Scotland, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate.

The incredible property has played host to their own honeymoon, as well as that of the Queen and Prince Philip's all those years ago. Prince Charles and Camilla also chose to isolate there during the first UK lockdown, and royals fans have been given some great glimpses inside. Take a tour…

Birkhall has an impressive entrance

Prince Charles and Camilla revealed the grand entrance to the residence in a video shared to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of St Valery-en-Caux in June.

It features an enormous duck egg blue shelter with four large plinths and four potted plants hanging from the front two plinths and from the wooden ceiling, while the front door is painted green and is positioned above two grey concrete steps, with a glass panel above and a white frame.

Prince Charles' home office set-up at Birkhall

The Prince of Wales opened the new NHS Nightingale hospital in London remotely via a video link from the Drawing Room at Birkhall. Clarence House shared a photo of Prince Charles' home office set-up, including a sweet display of family photos behind him. Among the frames on a table on the right-hand side, next to a vase of flowers, is a picture of Charles and wife Camilla on their wedding day.

Charles and Camilla spend their summers at Birkhall

Set on a 53,000-acre estate, the 18th-century residence is the ideal spot for maintaining social distancing. We got a look at the exterior when Charles filmed a BBC documentary in 2018 called Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

Prince Charles inherited the Birkhall estate from the Queen Mother

In one scene, Charles was interviewed in a reception room of the property, showing he has various personal mementos on display. One framed photo on a dresser appears to have been taken at Prince Louis’ christening in July 2018, while another looks to show the Queen with Princes William and Harry when they were younger.

Charles has another wooden coffee table with colourful wildflowers in a vase, while a butterfly palm plant stands in a blue and white ceramic planter next to the window, which has floor-length dark curtains hanging over it.

Birkhall is located on the Queen's Balmoral estate

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with his wife. The couple even spent their honeymoon there in 2005, so no doubt they have fond memories of the home.

As well as his Scottish estate, Prince Charles also divides his time between Highgrove House, near Gloucestershire, and his official London residence, Clarence House. The Prince of Wales also inherited the Queen Mother's former Scottish holiday home, Castle of Mey, and opened a ten-bedroom bed and breakfast in the grounds of the castle in 2019.

