Crown Princess Mary asked about becoming Queen - see her response

It's all change for the Danish royal family as on 14 January, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will become King Frederik X and Queen Mary following the surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe.

Even though Mary's accession to the throne was always on the cards, it appears that it was still a faraway thought from her mind when she announced her engagement to Frederik, as you can see in the clip below. During the interview on 60 Minutes Australia, which was first broadcast in 2003, she was asked about being the future Queen of Denmark.

WATCH: See what Crown Princess Mary said about becoming Queen of Denmark

Mary has often avoided commenting on her royal future, seemingly in respect to her mother-in-law, who was the only reamining queen regent in the world following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the upcoming changes, it appears to still be business as usual for the Danish royal family, with Frederik and Mary accompanying Margrethe to greet members of the diplomatic corps at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

© Pool Mary and Frederik became engaged in 2003

Mary, 51, looked elegant in a high-necked navy blue satin gown with her Order of Elephant on display on a blue sash. The royal mother-of-four's glossy brunette locks were swept off her face and pinned with two dainty clips. Meanwhile, Frederik, 55, donned his military uniform, displaying his medals and honours.

Announcing her plan to abdicate in her New Year's speech, the Danish monarch said: "In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

© Getty Frederik and Mary will be the new King and Queen of Denmark

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

Unlike the British monarchy, there will be no formal coronation and instead, Crown Prince Frederik will be proclaimed King by Danish Prime minister Mette Frederiksen from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace on Sunday 14 January.

© Getty It's still business as usual for the Danish royals

Margrethe will still keep her royal title and will be known as Her Majesty Queen Margrethe. Meanwhile, Frederik and Mary's eldest son, Prince Christian, will be known as Crown Prince Christian to reflect the change in succession to the throne.

MORE: Crown Princess Mary's cameo in TV commercial resurfaces ahead of Frederik's accession

RELATED: Crown Princess Mary is every inch a queen in glittering tiara alongside Queen Margrethe following abdication announcement