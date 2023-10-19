King Charles forced to close home dear to his heart – details

His Majesty King Charles' Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, has been forced to close its doors today and the property will remain closed tomorrow too.

The Balmoral team took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share the update about the last-minute closure. The post read: "STORM BABET UPDATE. Due to adverse weather warnings, Balmoral Estate will be closed to the public on Thursday 19th and Friday 20th October.

"A red and amber weather warning for heavy rainfall and severe wind has been issued for Aberdeenshire which is expected to cause severe flooding and disruption.

"We will be monitoring the conditions and will provide a further update on our weekend opening hours this Friday. #StormBabet #BalmoralEstate #Aberdeenshire."

The UK has severe weather warnings in place across England and Scotland and residence living in Angus, Scotland have been evacuated, as reported by The Telegraph.

© Getty The castle is closed

The monarch spent the summer months at his Scottish home, a place that holds a sentimental place in his heart because it was one of his late mother's favourite properties.

Charles is now back in London, at Clarence House, where he lives with Queen Camilla and has done for over 20 years.

© Getty Images The exterior of Charles and Camilla's home Clarence House

The Queen Mother lived there for 50 years until her death in 2002, and Charles has lovingly preserved many of the rooms to keep them as they were when she was in residence.

The interiors are ornate with many antique additions and regal finishes.

The gardens are gorgeous

Just like at his country home, Highgrove, the King grows his own organic fruit and vegetables in the garden of Clarence House, including red currant tomatoes, Queensland Blue squash, runner beans, peppers and kumquats.

Will King Charles and Queen Camilla move into Buckingham Palace?

The royal couple have confirmed that they will be leaving their home and relocating to Buckingham Palace – but not just yet!

As the palace's annual Sovereign Grant report was released earlier this year, officials also the monarch's future home plans, explaining that their majesties won't move into the grand palace until 2027.

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

The reason that the big move isn't happening just yet is because of the extensive renovation works taking place.

They will move in when works on their private apartments are completed in four years. The apartments are situated in the Palace's North Wing, which is not due to be finished until the end of the mammoth ten-year renovation process.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

The 775-room palace has plenty of extra space and it has been reported by the Daily Mail that His Majesty has offered up palace accommodation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they are in the UK, considering they no longer lease Frogmore Cottage.