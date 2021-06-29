19 home problems that instantly put buyers off - and lose you up to £49k Avoid these at all costs!

The smell of fresh bread and a spacious garden may help to lure buyers in, but pet smells, noisy neighbours and a bad phone signal are among the many things that will actually put people off. Hammonds Furniture research reveals the problems that will make properties undesirable for buyers, potentially reducing the value of your home up to £49,471!

Swimming pool/hot tub

10% of people are actually put off by homes that have pools. Love Island-style pool parties must not be their thing – or perhaps it is the pesky maintenance that's required.

Laminate flooring throughout

13% of people dislike houses that have laminate everywhere and prefer a mix of floor types throughout.

Rude street name

14% of people will avoid homes located on roads with cheeky names – giving out your address could become a little embarrassing!

Holes in walls

21% of people would not like walls with holes in them left from paintings and picture frames. Our advice? Fill those holes before you have viewers in.

Bad phone signal

24% of people admit that they would be put off by a house with poor signal - so buyers, don’t forget to check when viewing a place!

Ugly wallpaper

24% of people would turn their noses up at bold or old wallpaper so sellers are better off painting the walls a neutral shade.

Pebble dash

25% of people would be deterred by a house which has a pebble dash exterior, possibly because it would be costly to change.

Stained/ripped carpets

27% of people would reconsider a purchase if their prospective home featured dirty or worn carpets.

Messy garden

28% of people would be reluctant to buy a property with a messy outdoor area.

Weak shower

28% of people would be put off by a weak shower in their house, as it's an indication of bad water pressure.

Close to a pub

32% of people wouldn't want a house in close proximity to a pub - although that means the other 68% are ready for pint and a short walk home.

Bathroom with no bath

34% of people are disappointed when a bathroom doesn't have a bath - nothing beats a good soak!

Pet smells

37% of people are put off by pet smells, but this is easily fixed with furniture and room spray.

Messy neighbours

39% of people hate messy neighbours lowing the tone of the area.

Noisy neighbours

48% of people would turn down a house due to loud neighbours.

Japanese knotweed

48% of people see Japanese knotweed as a reason to disregard a property, as the pesky weed is hard to get rid of.

Old electrics/wiring

50% of people think that old electrics are a reason to decline a house because it is such a big project to redo.

Signs of pest infestation

57% of people would look elsewhere if they found out a property had a pest problem - eek!

Mould/damp

62% of people are put off by signs of damp - and this is the biggest problem which will deter potential buyers.

