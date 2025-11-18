7 times the Property Brothers mastered the open plan kitchen - the results are stunning

Although kitchens with glass dividers or semi-open layouts are steadily gaining ground in the interior design world, the open-plan concept remains a major trend and a firm favourite for many. Creating an open kitchen, for example, undoubtedly offers a number of perks; it helps to maximise the space, makes the most of natural light and gives the main living space a much more expansive feel. But those are just the style benefits. When it comes to the day-to-day living in the house, the open-plan layout encourages communication, prevents the cook from being 'stuck in the kitchen' alone while preparing meals for family or friends, bringing to life the idea that the kitchen is the heart of the home.

TV's most famous twins, The Property Brothers - Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott - certainly know this, and their reno projects, kitchens and beyond, are always so impressive and great examples to follow. That's why we took a deep dive into their open-plan kitchen renovations and chose our favourites that perfectly demonstrate how seamlessly these kitchens can integrate with the other living spaces of your home.

7 Property Brothers-approved open kitchen ideas

1/ 7 © Instagram/@propertybrothers This open kitchen features a wood panelled island which harmonises with the wood details in the living room Cohesive design elements A key element to consider when you have an open-plan kitchen is how to use cohesive materials across all of your spaces. Its important to use consistent finishes for a more more balanced look. The kitchen, along with the living room and dining room should feature the same colours and materials. In this particular makeover, the white kitchen ties into the living space because of the wood-finished island. This island complements the retro-style table and chairs and the mantelpiece, all of which are also made of wood.

2/ 7 © Instagram / @propertybrothers Structural columns and beams can be used to your advantage Architectural harmony One challenge you might face when knocking the kitchen walls down to open it up to the rest of your home is coming across load-bearing beams or columns that simply can't be removed. A clever way to integrate a column into the open-plan concept is to use them as a corner of the kitchen island, as done here. The column becomes a seamless part of the design and doesn't look out of place. It's a smart way to give the space a certain visual independence without sacrificing the open-plan layout.

3/ 7 © Instagram / @propertybrothers Use a kitchen island or breakfast bar to define zones The island ties it all together This kitchen, although open-plan, has cleverly transformed the island into a breakfast bar that defines the separation between the spaces without actually closing them off. By bordering the island with a wooden trim, its makes it stand out and also helps to semi-separate the kitchen from the rest of the living space. The bold green island provides a pop of colour while also effectively acting as the connecting element between the two spaces. This was a smart move by the Property Brothers to unify the space without compromising the personality of each specific area.

4/ 7 © Instagram / @propertybrothers You may not have to tear down any walls to open up your kitchen Seamless kitchen-dining flow: Removing doors In this particular kitchen, the Property Brothers didn't knock down walls as they have on other occasions. Instead, what they did - besides integrating the dining room into the kitchen and giving it an elegant, modern aesthetic with both wood and black finishes - was simply remove the kitchen doors. Taking them out enhances the open space without sacrificing the separation between kitchen and living room. It's a very cost-effective renovation that doesn't involve much builder's waste or mess.

5/ 7 © Instagram / @propertybrothers Open kitchens benefit from light streaming in through other windows Loads of light One of the major benefits of open-plan kitchens is that they help to flood all areas of the open-plan space with light. In this particular kitchen, which is open to both the lounge and the dining room, the large windows overlooking the garden and the skylight effectively drench the entire space in natural light. The finishes chosen by the Property Brothers also stand out here. They chose an island design that looks almost like furniture - a walnut finish and grey counter - which helps to seamlessly integrate the kitchen with the rest of the room.

6/ 7 © Instagram / @propertybrothers A great option for smaller spaces to make it seem larger Consistent flooring throughout One brilliant way to make the transition between spaces more discreet is to use consistent finishes on both the walls and the floor. If you look closely at this kitchen, the flooring is the same across the entire space. The most popular option is wood flooring, which also can be wood-look tiles, which is a durable choice, or laminate, a warmer alternative. Laminate wood flooring comes in versions with water-resistant treatments, making them a solid pick for kitchens.