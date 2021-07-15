12 things we really need from the Nordstrom Rack Happy Home sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Are you looking for an easy way to zhoosh up your home? Sometimes something simple like a new set of pretty bedding, or kitchenware that makes cooking fun will do just that. And Nordstrom Rack’s Happy Home sale is here to help!

The discount retailer’s clearance section has low prices on everything you need for your house or apartment - and now selected items have been slashed by an extra 25%!

Check out the big clearance sale to find amazing discounts on bedding, kitchen, decor and bath, from towel sets and wall art to cookware and candles.

We can’t resist the mood-lifting homeware that’s on sale - so we’ve picked out our favorites that will boost your space in an instant. Shop the full sale on home buys, or keep reading for our edit!

Shop Nordstrom's Happy Home clearance sale:

Sand and Fog Crisp White Botanical Candle, was $28 now $6.49, Nordstrom Rack

Sand and Fog candles are on sale - the Crisp White Botanical scent has notes of sandalwood, lily of the valley and violet.





Modern Threads 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Towel Set, was $199.99 now $32.98, Nordstrom Rack

Made from 100% combed cotton, this towel set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels and 2 wash towels. Modern Threads also has sets on sale available in other colors, including aqua, light blue and gray.

Southshore Fine Linens Duvet Cover Set, was $69.99, now $26.23, Nordstrom Rack

This 3-piece King/California King-sized bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two pillowcases.

Berghoff International Leo NS 5-Piece Jumbo Cookware Set, was $420 now $74.98, Nordstrom Rack

A 5-piece set with 8 Qt stockpot, 12.5" fry pan, 3.2 Qt saute pan and transparent lids, all with stay-cool handles.

American Exchange UV Light Box Sterilizer, was $79.99, now $22.48, Nordstrom Rack

The chic floral pattern makes this a stylish addition to your home’s entryway to sterilize everything from your keys to your phone or wallet.

Vivitar Desktop HEPA Air Purifier, was $49 now $18.73, Nordstrom Rack

Want to breathe easy? Improve the air quality of your room by filtering out everything from smoke and pet dander, to bacteria, cooking odors and mold spores.

Southshore Fine Linens sheet set, was $54.98 now $17.98, Nordstrom Rack

This ultra soft sheet set includes four pieces for a Queen sized bed: 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet and 2 pillowcases.

Drew Rose ‘Be Present’ Glossy Wood Tray, was $23 now $6.49, Nordstrom Rack

An oval trinket tray for your desk, bedside or console table with a positive daily reminder.

Berghoff International Kids’ Cookware Set, was $85 now $29.98, Nordstrom Rack

Help your kids learn to cook, making their own culinary creations with their very own kids’ sized set of pots and pans. Set includes a mini saucepan, a 5.5" mini saucepan with lid and mini fry pan.

Ella Jayne Home Gel Filled Side/Back Sleeper Pillow, set of 2, was $350 now $62.23, Nordstrom Rack

Get a good night's rest with the help of this gel-filled pillow set that gives great neck and head support for side and back sleepers.

Framed ‘Blue Curve’ wall art, 24" x 28", was $695 now $137.98, Nordstrom Rack

A framed canvas reproduction of Clive Watts’s abstract Blue Curve is among the wall art on sale from Overstock Art. The piece arrives ready to hang with hardware included.

Elite Americana Retro Toaster Oven, was $59.99 now $36.73, Nordstrom Rack

If you’ve been wanting to add a vintage vibe to your home, the Elite Americana 4 slice Toaster Oven brings a colorful, retro touch to your countertop.

