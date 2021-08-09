Escape to the Chateau fans suggest changes to Dick & Angel's dream home The channel 4 stars have the most amazing home

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have delighted fans once again with a jaw-dropping photograph inside their property Chateau De La Motte Husson.

They uploaded a new image on Sunday of a cosy nook at their stunning French home, and Instagram fans were blown away.

The turret room has been turned into a unique sitting area with a bright blue tub chair which looks out upon the view. There is also a mini circular side table with just enough room for a book and a cup of tea. The most unusual feature, though, has to be the statement stencilling around the room in lovely foliage patterns.

The couple have a cosy reading corner

The image was captioned: "Bringing the outside in, in a cosy corner of The Chateau. The perfect spot to watch over the gardens!"

One fan wrote: "Beautiful, calming space. Angel is very talented," while another added: " OMG this room is next level," and a third commented: "It looks so magical, like sitting in another world. Just daydreaming and listening to a good book and enjoying life, perfect!"

Others did suggest changes to the room though, adding that they thought the chair should be switched out for a bath. One said: "I would put a Japanese soaking tub in there and a window seat! Some plants, books, a luxurious robe and some scented oils!"

The couple are constantly decorating the chateau

You would think that the couple's renovation project would be nearing its end now, but they have revealed that the chateau is a continual work in progress, with constant updates being made.

Dick and Angel are parents to two children, Arthur and Dorothy, who already have ambitious plans to continue their legacy at the chateau.

Fans love watching the family's projects

"Arthur and Dorothy have plans," Dick told HELLO!. "Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant. He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," added Angel. "Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

The couple bought their Chateau for £280,000 and it is now reportedly worth approximately £2 million.

As well as enjoying their lifestyle in their gorgeous home, the couple also hire out the venue for weddings to bring in income.

