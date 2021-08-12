Jack Grealish to swap £1.7million home for Manchester mansion? The footballer has reportedly bought a new house

Jack Grealish recently announced that he was leaving Aston Villa for Manchester United, which means a relocation may be on the cards for the footballer.

RELATED: Harry Kane's £17million home with wife Katie is out of this world

The 25-year-old currently lives in Worcester in a six-bedroom property that was previously worth £1.7 million, but staying at the home would mean he could be facing over a two-hour commute.

As a result, he could be set to swap his house for one closer to his new training ground in Carrington – in fact, Jack has already snapped up a new property in Cheshire, according to The Express.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebs homes before and after fame revealed

While he is yet to confirm this is the case, Jack has given his followers small glimpses inside his current home, and it's very luxurious.

MORE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed

READ: Gareth Southgate's £3.25million haunted house is eerily remote

The sports star, who reportedly lives in Barnt Green, has access to 1.69 acres of land and his own home gym.

The footballer lives in Worcester

Over Christmas 2020, Jack shared a look at his plush living room as he posed for a photo next to his Christmas tree. The room has white walls, some of which are painted brick, and cream carpets, while the edge of a neutral sofa could be seen at the corner of the image.

To celebrate his 25th birthday, the footballer also sat inside what appears to be his dining room, which had been kitted out with a giant green and gold balloon arch. The table was topped with a white cloth, gold cutlery and a vase of white flowers, and surrounded by black velvet chairs.

Jack shared this photo on his 25th birthday

A mirror was placed on the wall and large double doors behind Jack likely lead onto his garden.

Speaking of his move to Manchester United, Jack said: "I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club."

He added: "The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing."

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan's rare look inside Scottish bachelor pad

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.