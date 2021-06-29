Prince Harry gives fresh look inside gorgeous LA mansion with Meghan Markle The Duke of Sussex revealed a new angle of their living room

Prince Harry is currently residing in the UK ahead of Princess Diana's statue unveiling on Thursday 1 July, but he confused everyone when he released a pre-recorded video which was in fact shot at his permanent residence in America.

Prince Harry lives in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie Harrison and baby Lilibet.

The Duke stood inside the living room of his multi-million pound mansion to give a speech to the camera, revealing a new angle of his lounge.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals unseen space inside US home

In shot was a large brown wooden door with a matching wooden batten above it. Through the glass a large plant can be seen, bringing a touch of colour to their muted interiors.

The cream room also had a large bunch of peonies in it and the edge of their triptych of artworks could be observed. The prints in question are the work of Barloga Studios, a California-based company that curates one-off pieces including Meghan and Harry's. The couple opted for a trio from the 'Nest Studies' series as seen on site, with prices starting at £46.54 ($60).

The royal couple like black-and-white artwork

Under the art is an antique-looking sideboard which is usually dressed with candles, flowers and stacks of books. Piling up books for display is an interiors trick we've seen Meghan use in her former homes before she met the Prince.

Other images of this same room have revealed other rustic additions such as a wooden ladder propped up against the wall and authentic double doors.

Their interiors are rustic and stylish

Prince Harry and Meghan appear to have a second living room with a stunning stone fireplace, a black fireguard, fig tree and more monochrome artwork - this time an image of a bear.

The royal couple purchased their Santa Barbara property for an estimated £11.2million in July 2020 and they are also still renting Frogmore Cottage in the UK, where Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie is currently residing.

