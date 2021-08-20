Amanda Holden's family home as you've never seen it before Amanda Holden's house has been turned upside down

Amanda Holden has dropped the first trailer for her brand-new show, The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, which sees her beloved 'nan' move into her family home along with her husband Chris Hughes and two daughters.

In the clip, Amanda says: "Getting my nan to move in with me will be one of the best decisions I've ever made."

The montage shows Myrtle hugging the girls as soon as she steps through the door and settling right into Amanda's swanky Surrey home.

Amanda's pristine guest room got a dressing down when Myrtle flung all the cushions onto the floor, complaining that there were too many and the video also showed the grandmother positioning her own floral sofa in the family's modern living room.

Amanda Holden has released a trailer for her new show

The pair stood together in Amanda's stunning back garden for a promotional shot, revealing her epic house extension with beautiful bi-fold doors and sweeping patio.

Amanda enjoys spending time at her lavish home

The Surrey home was also used for a photoshoot with a white screen being temporarily erected inside one of Amanda's luxury rooms.

As well as causing a stir at the family pad, Myrtle also accompanies Amanda to work on heart radio in the show.

Fans were quick to point out Myrtle's similarities to comedian Leigh Francis, who usually plays Keith Lemon, with one writing: "This is Keith Lemon no way is she going to let her nan get dragged across the grass by the dogs like that." Another user added: "Yes love Leigh Francis!!!"

The family garden is particularly impressive

Speaking to The Sun back in May when news of the show broke, Amanda said: "I'm delighted that everyone is finally going to meet my nan, the apple never falls far from my tree and in this series, she will certainly be keeping me on my toes."

We are sure all will be revealed when the show airs soon on E4 – we'll certainly be watching!

