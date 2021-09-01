Inside Nicole Kidman's swanky $3.47m mansion with husband Keith Urban The Undoing star Nicole lives with her husband Keith and their daughters Faith and Sunday

Be prepared to be amazed when it comes to the property portfolio of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as the couple own many residences between them, including an idyllic farmhouse in Nicole's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles. However, they spend the majority of their time at their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee, which they bought in 2008 for $3.47million.

Boasting seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a theatre and a home recording studio, the 10,925-square-foot home has plenty of space for Nicole, Keith and their daughters, Faith and Sunday. Take a look around their hotel-worthy mansion…

Nicole Kidman's living room

Nicole previously revealed she has been learning Italian during the coronavirus lockdown, and a photo posted on Instagram showed the actress sat studying on a pale blue and cream striped armchair positioned next to a set of double doors with glass panels looking out to a balcony.

The Australian actress loves curling up with a good book when she has the chance, and she has the perfect spot to do so, with this buttoned chaise longue next to the window.

The 52-year-old previously showed how she had decorated for Christmas, with a tree trimmed with both white and coloured fairy lights, white and red baubles, and a singing Santa model sat underneath. It looks like her pet cat is a fan!

Nicole Kidman's home recording studio

Meanwhile, Nicole's husband Keith Urban is still able to write and record new music from home as the couple have their very own recording studio equipped with all of the speakers, mixing desks and recording equipment you'd expect to see in a professional studio.

The couple enjoy singing together from time-to-time and have their own white piano in another area of their home, where Keith also keeps a selection of his guitars.

Nicole Kidman's hallway

Nicole's cats feature in several of her Instagram posts, including this one, which showed one named Snow curled up on a plush cream window seat looking out to the hedges and garden outside.

Snow appears to love nothing more than looking out the windows at home, and this photo shows the cat standing up on a wooden bench with cream cushions within Nicole's spacious hallway, which has wooden flooring and an antique rug on the floor.

