Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate exciting news from inside their rarely-seen Nashville mansion The Hollywood star had been supporting her husband at The CMA Awards

Nicole Kidman is a doting wife and couldn't have been prouder of her husband Keith Urban after his recent win at The CMA Awards.

The Hollywood star was seen cheering the country star on in a candid video posted on Keith's Instagram account following the event, which was filmed inside their Nashville home.

The singer was clearly on cloud nine as he told his fans: "Hi everyone. We've just got home from The CMAs and I've had the best time tonight. The best time."

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and sister Antonia reveal their close bond

Nicole, who stood behind her husband, chimed in: "So good!" as Keith went on to show viewers his International Artist of the Year Award.

"This goes out to all of the fans as well, thank you guys," the star added, before turning to his wife. "We had a good time tonight didn't we?" he said.

"So good!" Nicole replied, before bursting out laughing.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated inside their Nashville mansion

The celebrity couple were filming the video from inside their open-plan living room, which was decked out in white furnishings.

Nicole and Keith's Nashville home was their primary base prior to the pandemic, and was where they were staying when the first lockdown happened in March 2020.

However, they then relocated to their house in Australia in June that year so that Nicole could carry out work commitments filming Nine Perfect Strangers.

The celebrity couple also have a home in Australia

While the couple were in Australia, Nicole in particular enjoyed spending quality time with her family over there. Her mom and sister both live Down Under and were there to help look after the couple's daughters Sunday and Faith too.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday and Faith

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

