Nicole Kidman's epic 111-acre garden revealed – and Sunday and Faith must love it It's seriously impressive

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban own several beautiful properties across the world, but their farmhouse in Australia is likely a hit with their two daughters Sunday and Faith.

The Big Little Lies star's incredible home Down Under, which she purchased back in 2008, boasts an enormous garden where they spend a lot of their time – in fact, the land around their $4.5million property stretches for 111 acres. While the family stayed in Australia as Nicole worked on her show, Nine Perfect Strangers, the actress posted a video of herself jumping on the trampoline with the rolling hills in the background.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside Australia home

She captioned it: "Taken right after Sunday gave me the fantastic director’s notes to 'Jump higher mum' and 'Look less scared'.”

As well as the fun garden feature, Nicole and Keith's home also boasts a working farm with alpacas and cows, an orchard where Nicole picks fresh fruits and a separate cottage for visiting guests.

Nicole Kidman inside her huge garden in Australia

Nicole previously opened up about how being in Australia – where she grew up – meant that she had extra help with childcare, and her children were getting to spend quality time with their grandmother, aunt and cousins.

The couple own alpacas

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister Antonia and mum Janelle. "My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

The Big Little Lies star with daughters Sunday and Faith

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together.

"We've all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."

Nicole and husband Keith Urban

The couple's home previously featured on Vogue's 73 Questions, where The Hours actress took viewers on a tour around the property, and introduced them to the many animals they own.

The star revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace". The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool and tennis court.

