Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban makes surprising revelation about their relationship The country singer tied the knot to the Big Little Lies star in 2006

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals! The pair are relatively private about their personal lives, but recently the country singer gave an incredible insight into his relationship with the Big Little Lies star.

During an interview with Zane Low on Apple Music in June, the dad-of-two revealed just how much his wife had influenced his music over the years.

"She's got great taste in music – it's always visceral. It's just like, I don't know who the artist is, I don't know what genre it is, I just love this song. It's all that matters to her.

"You know what I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place you want to go as an artist, don't question it," he explained.

Keith Urban has opened up about his marriage to Nicole Kidman

Keith continued: "Her whole thing is 'oh I'm interested in that, I'm going to go over there,' it's not like can I do it? That's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five to six years particularly."

The 52-year-old then sweetly added: "Oh yeah, I've definitely married up!"

Nicole has been keeping fans updated during her time in lockdown

Nicole and Keith first met at the 2005 G'Day USA gala, which honours Australians in Los Angeles. Keith was performing at the event and Nicole couldn't take her eyes off of him.

"We kind of met and then about four months later he called me," Nicole told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013. Nicole and Keith went on to get married and welcome daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine. The Undoing actress is also mum to two grownup children Connor and Isabella, from her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith in the garden

During the lockdown, the celebrity couple spent the first few months isolating at their home in Nashville, before moving to Australia so that Nicole can film Nine Perfect Strangers.

Like all other parents with children of school age, the pair have been trying their best to homeschool Sunday and Faith. Keith previously admitted that Nicole was the better teacher, telling Weekend Today that he wasn't as confident with teaching their daughters.

The Big Little Lies actress with daughter Sunday

"It's definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15. Nic is better at it than me, I failed music," he said.

Nicole also opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her family's routine, revealing that beforehand, they were used to spending time in different places due to work.

The Hollywood star recently reunited with her mum in Australia

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine, the award-winning actress explained: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Despite the change, Nicole has never been happier. "I love being in the kitchen in the morning so that when my kids come down, there's noise and there's joy in the home. That's really important to me," she said.

