David Beckham unveils breathtaking dining room in heartfelt photo with daughter Harper

David and Victoria Beckham are no strangers to documenting their lives (and consequently, their homes) on social media, but the former footballer left his fans speechless when he showed off a new area of their London mansion on Thursday.

He shared a snap to mark his daughter Harper's first day back at school, showing the father-daughter duo enjoying breakfast together.

Harper ate a forkful of fruit while David sipped his coffee around a black and white patterned table with matching black chairs.

It was positioned next to white panelled walls and large sash windows that overlooked lots of greenery– the kind of background that wouldn't look out of place on a movie set.

"Back to school. A little talk of excitement, a little nervous, but the good news is very happy, go have fun pretty lady #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham," the doting dad wrote in the caption, and even his wife was quick to praise the photo.

"Camera work here is outstanding! love u x," VB commented. Others also complimented their interior, with one writing: "Love the dining table," and a second adding: "Beautiful but just want to say...your sash windows…"

David and Victoria share their home with their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, but their eldest son has his own impressive property in Beverly Hills which he purchased with his fiancée Nicola Peltz for $10.5million in June, according to Dirt .

Victoria and David Beckham's home gym

The Beckhams' impressive family home in London's exclusive Holland Park area is thought to be worth £31million, but they spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016. Now, it boasts its own wine cellar and home gym where the fashion designer has previously said that she spends an hour on the treadmill each morning.

Victoria and David also own a second home in the Cotswolds and an apartment in Miami where they spent five months from January.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Victoria touched upon her surprise transatlantic stay. "We went for five days back in January because David needed to be there for his football team [Inter Miami] and ended up staying all winter and spring."

