Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein look smitten for rare red carpet appearance

The Love Actually star and the TV producer tied the knot in 2018

Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe Tatham
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein looked smitten on Tuesday as they graced the red carpet for the world premiere of Paul King's hotly anticipated Wonka film.

For the glitzy occasion, Hugh, who stars as an Oompa-Loompa in the musical fantasy, donned a dapper black suit which he paired with a slick black tie.

WATCH: Wonka – official trailer

The 63-year-old Love Actually star was joined by his wife Anna, 40, who looked ultra-glamorous in a thigh-skimming mini dress covered with intricate white and silver beading.

husband and wife on red carpet © Shutterstock
The couple were all smiles at the world premiere of Wonka

She teamed her megawatt dress with a pair of nude kitten heels and wore her brunette locks in a playful high ponytail with plenty of va-va-voom.

hugh and anna in smart clothes at premiere © Shutterstock
Hugh and Anna donned their finest threads for the glitzy occasion

As for makeup, the Swedish-born TV producer rocked a minimalistic beauty blend complete with radiant highlighter and a glossy, pink lip.

The happy couple looked smitten at the event as they posed for snapshots on the festive red carpet. And in one particularly loved-up image, Hugh could be seen placing a tender arm around his wife's waist.

Set to land in UK cinemas on 15 December 2023, Wonka boasts a star-studded cast with Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Matt Lucas and Jim Carter featured in the trailer.

members of wonka cast on red carpet © Shutterstock
The actor joined members of the Wonka cast for a group snapshot

A synopsis released by Warner Bros. reads: "Based on the extraordinary character at the centre of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, 'Wonka' tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.”

Away from the spotlight, Hugh tends to keep details of his family life under wraps. The actor shares three children with his wife Anna, and two children, Tabitha and Felix, with Tinglan Hong.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend the private view for "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" at the Victoria & Albert Museum on September 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for the Victoria & Albert Museum)© Getty Images
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna share three children together

Back in 2020, however, Hugh shared a very rare glimpse inside his take on marriage and kids. Speaking to Virgin Radio, he said: "Well, I was wrong, I was just plain wrong," he said of his days being a bachelor. "And children, you know. I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh you don’t understand it', but they were right."

Hugh Grant smiling at the Dungeons & Dragons premiere. © Getty Images
Hugh is best known for his starring role in Love Actually

During a candid chat with People TV's Jess Cagle, meanwhile, Hugh gushed about parenthood saying: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me - he said sounding clichéd - but it happens to be true."

He continued: "It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

