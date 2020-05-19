Michael Jordan is the talk of the town since Netflix released new documentary The Last Dance, featuring Michael as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but despite being recognised and admired worldwide, he has struggled to sell one of his (four) properties for the past eight years. His £12million mansion in Chicago was first listed on the market for £24million in 2012, and even after halving the price, the athlete has still not found a buyer. The home spans seven acres of land and features nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, as well as a full-sized basketball court, a putting green, an infinity pool, a library, a gym, a games room and a cigar lounge. Take a look.

Texas-based realtor company Concierge Auctions released a video complete with an access-all-areas tour of the home back in 2013, and it is truly jaw-dropping. The front gate of the home is designed with Michael Jordan's basketball number '23' in the font of a Bulls jersey - the team that he played for. As you enter the property, the driveway is shrouded with trees and bushes believed to have been installed for privacy purposes. Inside, sports features take centre stage including the basketball court, which is personalised with Jordan's branding and his children's names on the floor, a putting green to appease his affinity for playing golf, and an infinity pool complete with a grass island in the middle. If sport's not your thing, there's plenty of other entertainment facilities: a library which Michael previously shared is his favourite room in the house, a drop-down movie screen for your very own home cinema, a piano room and a wine cellar.

As for décor, the home exudes sophistication with a cream and brown muted colour scheme throughout, and a selection of artwork hanging in the living areas.

The Last Dance is available to stream on Netflix now, and will give you even more access into Michael's property portfolio.

