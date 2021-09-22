7 autumn paint ideas to revamp your home this season

As we wave goodbye to summer (yes, that's all we are getting), and look ahead to the autumnal months, our homes may be in need of a refresh. From trending greens through to statement oranges, we've got the best autumn paint ideas to spruce up your interiors.

MORE: 7 surprisingly easy ways to transform your house exterior

Olive

All it takes is one look at interiors on Instagram to see that sage green has been a real interiors hit, but Olive is about to take the crown. This warm shade of green is ideal for any room in the house so take your pick.

No.13 Olive paint, from £49.50, Farrow & Ball

Orange

Orange is definitely the colour of autumn thanks to the crisp leaves on the trees and underfoot. Bring the outside in by selecting a warming orange colour - anything from delicate honey through to burnt amber.

Jewel tones

If you want to do brights, but don’t want anything too garish, jewel tones are a good place to start. From rich emerald through to vibrant plum and sapphire blue. For a modern take, ditch a feature wall and paint your whole room in colour including your radiators.

Select rich tones for a cosy feel

WOW: 12 insane real life home transformations seen on Instagram

Grey and yellow

The Pantone colour of the year for 2021 isn't just one shade, it's two. The flat grey and yellow combo is genius for adding a modern feel to your home. Grey is always a classic when it comes to interiors, but it can look cold when used on its own. The zingy yellow injects a fun and fabulous element. This pairing will work for a small space like a bathroom or downstairs loo.

City slicker paint, £19.99, Frenchic

Rust

Co-Founders of COAT Paints Rob Abrahams and Rob Green are championing darker colours for the season ahead, and more specifically a rusty red hue.

"Autumn is a great time of year to try more muted tones. The sun still streams in, but the drop in temperature means it’s time to get cosy," they say.

"Darker, earthy tones in colours like Old Corset Factory will provide a pop of colour in the early morning sunshine, but will also provide that warmth and depth you’ll be looking for when you turn on the lamps and curl up under a blanket."

Image: @baking_a_home / Paint: Old Corset Factory by Coat Paints

Metallics

While we are big advocates of bold, dark hues to add autumnal charm to your home, for some spaces this can be a bit overwhelming. Compliment your darker tones with metallic touches. Why not get creative with metallic paint and add a focal point to your wall with lines or a shape.

Go for green for an on-trend look

Forest green

Taking a look at Pinterest, OnlineMortgageAdvisor.co.uk discovered that dark green is the shade of the season. They teamed up with Interior Designer, Lauren Otella of Otella Studios to analyse the trend. She said: "Moving into autumn, nature becomes dormant and prepares for the colder months ahead. During this change, our bodies also follow suit and need to feel a sense of calmness, harmony and balance and green is a colour that evokes these feelings.

READ: Best IKEA hacks you need in your life

"Shades of green have always been popular in interiors but dark green specifically has regained popularity the past few years and will again be seen a lot during autumn 2021. A great way to liven up a dated space is to add a statement piece of dark green furniture paired with neutral wall paint and accessories of earthy hues."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.