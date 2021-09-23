11 TikTok DIY home projects you should never try according to experts Think twice before trying these!

Admit it, we've all been tempted to test out our DIY skills over the past year in order to freshen up our homes – and TikTok has been offering up plenty of quick and easy hacks to try.

While adding a lick of paint here and there might not hurt, it turns out that there are lots of popular TikTok home improvements that experts advise against. A study from Confused.com analysed the most popular DIY home trends on the video-sharing app and what you should avoid trying, from painting decking with a floor brush to using stick on tiles around a fireplace.

After teaming up with DIY expert, Peter Hodgins, from Principle Kitchens and Carpentry, all of the hacks were given a score. Just 32 per cent received the professional seal of approval, while over a third (a whopping 39 per cent, to be exact) of DIY home videos should actually be avoided as they could cause damage to your property.

Want to know when to get inspired and when to leave it to professionals? Keep scrolling to see the DIY hacks that are not recommended:

1. Painting decking with a floor brush

2. Cleaning with drills

Cement worktops are not recommended by professionals

3. Cement worktops

4. Floor stencils

5. Fake bricks

6. Painting sinks

7. Stick on tiles

8. Grouting pens

9. Painting with a sock

10. Duct tape backsplash

11. Stick on tiles for fireplace

Stick-on tiles around the fireplace could be dangerous

Peter said stick-on tiles on fireplaces could be dangerous since the adhesives are likely to fail when heated, while floor stencils on bathroom floors can result in a poor finish – which means they'd need to be fixed in the future.

So what hacks are worth trying? Building floating shelves, removing wallpaper by soaking and scraping, stick on headboards, bookcase kitchen islands, and wood panelling all scored highly for ease and finish.

Peter explained: "With all the extra time we’ve had at home over the past 18 months, so many people have done a spot of DIY on their homes – some successfully and others not quite as well.

Floating shelves scored highly for ease and finish

"Unfortunately, watching a few TikTok videos does not make you an expert in building or plumbing, and this can sometimes mean that people are left disappointed with the finish, functionality and even safety of their DIY home hacks.

"If you’re unsure about how to do a certain task, it’s always best to consult a professional to ensure you’re going to be left feeling happy with the results of your home project."

After seeing what the experts think, proceed with your home improvements at your own risk!

