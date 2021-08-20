5 most viewed Rightmove homes in 2021 – including £30million mansion

If you're anything like us, you'll be guilty of scrolling through Rightmove at the most beautiful houses – even the ones out of your price range. But it turns out that there are some homes that are particularly popular among the public, including a £30million Surrey mansion and an idyllic escape in the Lake District boasting lake views.

READ: 30 best last-chance summer homeware & furniture deals: Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Dunelm & more

"We’ve seen the busiest ever first half of a year in 2021," said Rightmove’s Director of Property Data Tim Bannister, before adding: "It’s clear the luxury end of the market is still piquing the nation’s interest."

Fancy a nosey around the top five most-viewed homes on the property website this year? Keep scrolling and prepare to be green with envy…

1. Lake District – £2.4million

Photo: Rightmove

Known as Yew Tree, this £2.4million home located in the Lake District comes complete with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a conservatory and manicured gardens. But the main attraction is the uninterrupted views of Lake Windemere – and it even has access via a jetty. What more could you want?

MORE: 23 of the best outdoor rugs to bring style to your garden this summer

2. Essex – £15million

Photo: Rightmove

With an asking price of £15million, it's safe to say this Essex mansion has some of the most luxurious features. We're talking five bedroom suites with walk-in wardrobes and en suites, a cinema room, a gym, a swimming pool and spa, American barn style stables and even an equestrian centre – all set in 52 acres of private land. If the giant floor-to-ceiling chandelier doesn't impress guests when they're approaching the glass-fronted property, then the modern sweeping staircase inside will.

3. Cornwall – £2.5million

Photo: Rightmove

How dreamy are these views over Restronguet Creek? This stunning Cornwall home makes the most of its location with two balconies and a series of garden-facing windows. Other features include a workshop, gym, and hot tub.

RELATED: 12 unbelievably easy ways to save £1k on energy bills

4. Surrey – £30million

Photo: Rightmove

Boasting over thirty acres that holds the main mansion as well as another flat and two self-contained cottages, this £30million home offers plenty of space for guests to stay. And it's perfect for entertaining thanks to the double height party room, bowling alley, home cinema, tennis courts, swimming pool and treatment room. We could look at the breathtaking exterior and lavish hotel-worthy features all day long.

5. Devon – £5.95million

Photo: Rightmove

Last but certainly not least is this 14th century period property in Devon, which is on the market for £5.95million. Steeped in history, The Chanters House features a grand reception hall, the Cromwell Fairfax Room where it is believed Civil War was declared in the 17th Century, and The Great Library which is home to around 22,000 books.

READ: 38 best egg chairs for your garden in 2021

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.