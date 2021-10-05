Coleen and Wayne Rooney's humble childhood homes revealed See where Coleen and Wayne grew up

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are childhood sweethearts, meeting at just 12 years old and starting to date at the tender age of 16. The pair both grew up in the same Liverpool suburb of Croxteth and their childhood homes are worlds away from how they live now.

Unearthed images of Wayne's childhood home where he remained living for a while when he shot to fame playing for Everton.

Football memorabilia can clearly be seen in the top window, in the form of an Everton licence plate and three flags.

The then 17-year-old lived with his mother, father and two brothers when his home was targeted by criminals with paint guns leaving bright green splodges on the exterior.

Wayne Rooney used to live in this home before his football career took off

Not long after, the family relocated from their humble red brick house using the funds from Wayne's new career to move.

Coleen and her family lived nearby in a modest terrace property with a brick exterior and a small front garden.

Coleen Rooney used to live in a humble terrace house

It is believed that Coleen and Wayne bought new homes for their own parents and so these properties in Liverpool are no longer lived in by either family.

The couple, who got married in 2008, currently live in a £6million mansion in Cheshire and the house is akin to a show home with immaculate décor and lots of space.

The Rooney's now have a huge mansion to call home

They share the house with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass and they often show their Instagram followers inside with candid snaps of family life including showcasing their huge climbing frame outdoors.

This home may sound rather impressive, but the family are actually set to upgrade to a huge £20million mansion soon in the same area and it sounds even more amazing.

The six-bedroom megamansion will have its own cinema room, an indoor swimming pool, a snooker room and a football pitch to keep everyone smiling. The 40-acre plot also boasts a stable area and an orangery. It sounds dreamy!

