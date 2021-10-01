Eamonn Holmes and son Jack are all suited up for rare night out together The pair attended a Football function together

Eamonn Holmes usually enjoys nights out alongside his gorgeous wife, Ruth Langsford, but on Thursday he was happy to be accompanied by someone else – his eldest son Jack.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes' fans show support as he shares surprising new look

Taking to his Instagram, the father-of-four shared a selfie of himself and Jack, showing them both suited up with bowtie included.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares adorable video of husband Eamonn Holmes dancing

"Hosted a Football function tonight. Baby son there as my Minder. Tall lad - He has his mother's genes," he captioned the rare father-and-son snap.

READ: Eamonn Holmes wipes away tears as he reflects on dad's death

RELATED: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' plans to move to Ireland revealed

The picture was an instant hit with his friends and fans, who quickly commented on how handsome they both looked.

Eamonn and Jack posed together before heading out

"Handsome. Both," one wrote, whilst a second said: "Aww he's so grown up now! Handsome young man E!"

"Yes but he has your handsome genes," noted a third, whilst a fourth went further and commented on Jack's likeness to his presenter father: "But he has his father's features, & definitely the Holmes ears xx."

Eamonn, however, disagreed, quickly responding: "Def NOT.... they belong to Langsford's."

The 61-year-old This Morning presenter has four children, three from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes, Declan, Niall and Rebecca, and Jack, whom he shares with Ruth.

The presenter and Ruth pictured with Rebecca and Jack

Recently, Eamonn celebrated a big family milestone as he became a grandfather for the first time. His eldest son Declan and his wife Jenny welcomed a baby girl earlier in July, and he announced the news live on This Morning.

Taking to Instagram days later, he shared a video thanking everyone for the well wishes: "What I really wanted to say to you was so many of you have been in touch re the birth of my granddaughter, Emelia, through my son, Declan and his wife, Jenny.

"And I just wanted to say on behalf of me, on behalf of them and on behalf of the whole family, thank you very much indeed for the outpouring of love and affection."

He added: "It is amazing what happiness a new birth brings to people, so really appreciate that, thank you very much indeed."