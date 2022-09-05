Epic royal front doors unveiled: Prince Charles, Prince William and more

The grand residences of the royal family have an array of impressive features including swimming pools, sweeping staircases and plush bedrooms, and each one has the most amazing entrance too.

MORE: 21 unbelievable royal homes: Meghan Markle, the Queen, Prince Charles and more

Discover Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's colourful front door, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's mammoth entranceway, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's stunning door and more…

Loading the player...

WATCH: How much do the royal family cost?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Anmer Hall front door

During the pandemic, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In, and the clip showed a first look at the incredible entrance to their country retreat, Anmer Hall. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants also sit to the side of the door. Gorgeous!

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story – from university sweethearts to proud parents

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Kensington Palace front door

During the Obamas' trip to the UK in 2016 they paid a visit to the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace. The exterior of the famous residence is simply stunning.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's front door

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also stood outside their Scottish home, Birkhall, in April to show their support to key workers. The couple has a sage green wooden door with two glass panels, and wooden panelling with bench seats on either side.

MORE: The Queen's births of Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew

READ: Prince Charles' ambitious changes since taking over the Queen's home

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's front door

The doorstep of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's Bagshot Park residence looks like a beautiful country getaway. We love the red brick!

Mike and Zara Tindall's front door

Mike and Zara Tindall revealed their pretty front door recently when they clapped for the amazing NHS staff, and their doorway is so stylish!

The Queen's Sandringham front door

Back in 2019, the late Duke of Edinburgh received General Sir Nicholas Carter, who was relinquishing his appointment as Colonel Commandant of The Rifles regiment, and General Patrick Sanders who succeeding him, at his Sandringham Estate home. A photo taken of the meeting reveals the quaint, white doorway, surrounded by gravelled walls and lush green foliage.

The Queen's Balmoral Castle front door

The Queen's Scottish home of Balmoral Castle was covered in snow after Storm Eunice hit and a gorgeous photograph was shared of the huge wooden front door on the official Instagram account. "So beautiful," and: "Lovely photo," were just some of the comments left by royal fans after seeing the stunning entranceway.

MORE: Is this why the Queen avoids staying at Buckingham Palace?

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's front door

The doorstep of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia of The Netherlands's residence Palace Huis ten Bosch is as grand as they come! Featuring steps, large lanterns and a mesmerising glass doorway with stone walls, it's like something out of a fairytale.

Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway and Princess Mette Marit of Norway's front door

The Norwegian royal family photographed outside their home at Skaugum Farm in 2018. How regal!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.