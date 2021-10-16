We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spooky season is upon us and with the big day fast approaching plenty of homes are getting decked out with frightening decorations – including that of Emmerdale star Charley Webb.

In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories, the mum-of three gave a small tour of her home, which was kitted out with pumpkins and ghosts galore as the theme to Ghostbusters played in the background. "We're getting ready for Halloween in this house," she exclaimed as she moved the camera through the downstairs of her home, with her kids dancing in the background.

WATCH: Charley Webb gives tour of spook-tacular Halloween home

Her home certainly looked spooky, with three skeletal ghosts floating around by the patio door, as well as some pumpkins on the floor and the kitchen counter covered with plenty of Halloween goodies for trick or treaters.

There was also an inflatable archway resembling that of a haunted house next to inflatable pumpkins and ghosts, and she ended the clip on a skeletal soothsayer who cackled as she approached.

The home will no doubt be the kind of Halloween paradise that her three children Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, two, will absolutely love - and so do we!

Charley went full out with the decorations

One deocration that really caught our eye was the hanging soothsayer near the end of the clip. The item is designed to hang on the wall and has red flashing eyes and a moving body as it laughs when you draw near. Perfect for giving anyone a little fright!

We managed to track it down on Horror-Shop for just £54.99.

Charley is a doting mum to her three sons, who she shares with Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, and in an exclusive interview she opened up to HELLO! about how lack of structure in her working life allowed her to realise just how much she was "missing out on" when it came to parenting.

Soothsayer Skeleton, £54.99, Horror-Shop

She explained: "I was working five days a week, 7AM to 7PM, and I missed out on that normalcy of life, I didn't realise quite how much I was missing out on.

"Just being able to be there for the kids and witness some of their biggest milestones as they grow up, like Buster's first day of high school, was so special."

Reflecting on the past couple of years, she said: "The first lockdown was really enjoyable for us as a family. Apart from the obvious of what was going around us, I see it as quality time that we'll probably never ever get back.

"It gave us time to spend with the children that we would never get normally," she continued.

