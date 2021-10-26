Kaley Cuoco looks stunning in bathrobe video as she shares glimpse inside stylish bedroom The Flight Attendant star has a legion of fans around the world

Kaley Cuoco has shared a new look inside her bedroom at her home in LA – and it's so chic.

The Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram recently to post a video of herself praising the latest Clarins products while standing in her room.

In the footage, Kaley was dressed in a stylish white bathrobe and wore her blond hair swept up in a butterfly clip.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco shares exciting career news

Behind the actress, a black wardrobe could be seen, as well as a large black-and-white print featuring a horse – a nod at Kaley's love of all things equestrian.

The Hollywood star lives in a beautiful home in the Hidden Hills retreat of LA, which she built with ex-husband Karl Cook.

Kaley has shared several peeks inside her home since then, including showing off the giant outdoor pool with a separate jacuzzi section as she prepared for the SAG Awards, and filming her gruelling workouts in her home gym inside the garage.

Kaley Cuoco inside her bedroom in LA

The latest look inside the 8 Simple Rules star's homes follows after her split from Karl, although it is believe that Kaley is still living in their former marital home.

The pair announced their split in September after three years of marriage, and shared the sad news in a statement, in which they revealed that their "paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in the statement.

Another look at Kaley's LA mansion

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

