Kaley Cuoco left stunned by fan's incredible gift This is so impressive!

Kaley Cuoco often wows us with her acting ability and fashion moments, but she was recently left stunned when a friend received the most jaw-dropping gift.

DISCOVER: Kaley Cuoco reveals thoughtful living room feature in $12million home

Photographer Claudia Craig revealed the amazing gift on her Instagram Stories – a beautiful hand-drawn recreation of one of her photos of Kaley on a horse that had been sent in from an artist in the UK. The intricate drawing was stunningly detailed and featured the Big Bang Theory star in her full riding gear lovingly cradling her horse, Charon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco blown away by amazing fan drawing

Claudia was stunned with the gift, and wrote: "This incredible artist @hannahlipseyartist kindly drew one of my photos of @kaleycuoco and her love Charon. THEN she sent it to me! From the UK!!"

MORE: Kaley Cuoco's BTS post from the Emmys has fans gushing over her pajamas

SEE: Kaley Cuoco wows fans in eye-catching neon dress as she makes Emmys 2021 appearance

She added: "It is truly amazing!! The detail!!"

On her Stories, Claudia showed some shocked reactions from friends who all complimented the artist on her incredible ability, labelling the drawing "beautiful."

She added various stickers to the posts, including some hearts and one of Rick from Rick and Morty saying: "It's called being talented."

Wow!

Kaley was likewise blown away by the incredible artwork, as she shared all of Claudia's posts on her own Stories.

READ: Kaley Cuoco shows support for husband Karl Cook following shock split

MORE: Kaley Cuoco teases first look at Flight Attendant season two

The star is a proud owner of many pets including a rabbit, a dog and even a goat, and she also campaigns for animal rights.

She has also frequently shown off her equestrian skills, and has shared plenty of photos of her riding on her horses.

Kaley is a huge animal lover

The Flight Attendant star has recently been entertaining her fans with some hilarious videos, including one where she recreated an iconic scene from Risky Business.

The actress posted the clip on her Instagram Stories as she glided across the floor wearing only a light pink button down and a pair of socks.

Kaley added the sticker "Productive day" to her video as her friends watched her almost slide away from the frame and laughed along with her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.