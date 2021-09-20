Kaley Cuoco's BTS post from the Emmys has fans gushing over her pajamas Where can we get one of our own?

Kaley Cuoco left fans absolutely mesmerized with her appearance at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards in her neon yellow gown.

However, the actress shared moments from her glam routine for the show as she paid a special tribute that really got fans talking.

Kaley posted a series of pictures from her social media as she and her team prepped for her appearance at the Emmys.

A lot of it included shots of her in her neon yellow Vera Wang gown, which even featured a high slit and a bubble hem that flowed behind her as a train as she walked the red carpet.

However, many fans ended up noticing a particular pajama shirt she sported in the shots, an intricate blue button down from Printfresh that featured drawings of plants and jaguars on it.

"A major love shout out to a huge team that helps me look like this! I couldn't do it without each of them! Ever! Love you," she wrote in the caption.

Kaley showed off her gown and her pajamas in a post about her Emmys appearance

Her millions of followers soon started raving about her incredible pajamas, though, as one commented, "You look amazing! but your personality is always what shines the most! Love your Pjs!"

Another wrote, "Amazing-gorge, as usual but…where are those incredible pj's from?!?!?" A third also added, "OMG where is this shirt from? The color and everything looks so stunning."

Many also gushed about Kaley's Emmys look, with Whitney Cummings saying, "I feel like this would be Cassie's wedding dress," and another fan commented, "YOU ARE STUNNING!!!"

The actress was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her performance in The Flight Attendant, but ultimately lost out to Jean Smart for Hacks.

The actress highlighted her gratitude for the nod and even congratulated the winner

However, Kaley was nothing but grateful to even be at the ceremony, a sentiment she shared on her Instagram Stories with a photograph of all the nominees projected behind the stage.

On the picture, she wrote, "Seeing this was the most special moment of my career. It truly was an honor. Congratulations to Jean Smart on her deserved win!!"

